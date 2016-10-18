White Dog Brewing Co. prepares to open in Boise

The sixth largest brewer in California’s San Diego County held a soft opening at its new 40,000-square-foot brewery and tasting room in Nampa. Mother Earth, which has about 50 part- and full-time employees, anticipates growing to 75 to 100 employees in Idaho within five years.
For a costume shop in Tacoma, Wash., it is a seasonal opportunity to see where patrons stand on the political divide. Mary Johnson, owner of Northwest Costume on 6th Avenue, ordered dozens of masks featuring the presidential candidates – Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Sales so far have been tepid, but customers reactions have been colorful.