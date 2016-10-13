We can't all live in a Yellow Submarine, but we can build our own

2:05 Mother Earth Brew Co. set to open in Nampa Pause

2:33 Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires on the Treefort main stage

3:00 Two chefs chime in on prime harvest menus

2:34 LED: The Improv Process

4:08 Music video: Steady Rush, "Where We Belong"

3:18 Boise Highlanders pipers perform on St. Patrick's Day

0:53 Eureka! restaurant prepares to open in Downtown Boise

2:08 Scenes from the 2015 Hyde Park Street Fair

1:16 NASA celebrates Star Trek's 50th anniversary

2:09 2016 Art in the Park