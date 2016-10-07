5 things to do this weekend in the Treasure Valley

▪ Need a beer? Why not make it a party?
Check out the Mother Earth Brew Co.’s public tasting room at the company’s new 40,000-square-foot brewery from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 1428 Madison Ave. in Nampa. Based in Vista, Calif., Mother Earth is set to be a big player in Idaho’s growing brew scene. You can party with 2-ounce tasters of Cali Creamin’ vanilla cream ale, Boo Koo IPA and other “Nampa Proud” brews ($2 to $3 each) and more. They’ll also have live music, wine from Fujishin Family Cellars and cider from Meriwether Cider, and eats from Urban Smoke food truck. Bring your growler for a fill or buy one of theirs.
Run to Payette Brewing Co., 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise, for its Onward Shay Ruby Red IPA Release Party from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. This is the official beer of the Onward Shay! Boise Half and Full Marathon that happens on Saturday, Oct. 30. The party is free.
▪ Want some culture? Explore the inner creative lives of Treasure Valley artists at the annual BOSCO, or Boise Open Studios, tour of artist work spaces. This year, 41 local, professional artists will their studio doors and let you see where and how they work. Studios are located throughout the Treasure Valley. The self-guided tour will feature all manner of visual art, from paintings, prints, to sculpture, mixed media, fabric art, jewelry and more from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; Sunday, Oct. 9. Download your map at BoiseOpenStudios.com.
▪ Get your full fill of bull — riding that is — as some of the top bull riders in the world head to Nampa to compete against some of the fiercest bucking bulls around in this lead-up to the Professional Bull Riders World Championships this November in Las Vegas. The PBR Dewalt Invitational will supercharge Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., with two nights of thrills — and guaranteed spills — as these guys go for thousands in prize money. It’s 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, $15-$105. ICTickets.
▪ What to do with the kids this weekend? Head to Expo Idaho for the annual Kids Discovery Expo. You’ll find mini-train rides, bubble soccer, tie dye, jump houses, reptiles, petting zoo and lots of hands-on activities for kids of all ages. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Mom and Dad can pop into the adjacent Health and Beauty and Health and Fitness fairs, and it’s all free. Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. IBLEventsInc.com.
▪ Rock out with some of the Treasure Valley’s most dynamic women singers and songwriters at Elevate 208! from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Cinder Wines, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. You’ll hear the newest and greatest from Emily Tipton, Meghan Watters, Niccole Blaze, Mo Kelly, Rochelle Smith, Rebecca Scott and Deb Sager, pictured above. It’s $15 Brown Paper Tickets. $18 at the door.
