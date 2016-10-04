Reel Foods Fish Market will temporarily stop its lunch service

Reel Foods Fish Market and Oyster Bar chef and owner Marcus Bonilla will end his full lunch cafe menu and service after Saturday, Oct. 15, but promises to return in 2017 with a new lunch concept.
Bonilla originally bought the venerable Downtown fish market with chef Mark Ballan in 2015. Ballan moved on earlier this year.
The lunch menu was developed by chef Jason Bruzewski, who ran the kitchen when Reel Foods was owned by Ocean Beauty Seafood.
“We thought we’d go with it and see how it went, but now I want to do something that is more us,” Bonilla says.
He will continue to make and serve soups and oysters to eat there or take away from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. after Oct. 15. Soups include clam chowder, fisherman’s stew and seasonal specialties such as blue crab bisque and cioppino.
It also will continue to sell fresh fish and seafood and run its catering business.
Reel Foods, at 611 S. Capitol Blvd. in Downtown Boise, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
