Paula Poundstone brings her dry wit to Boise’s Egyptian Theatre on Oct. 8

Comedian Paula Poundstone will bring her signature stool, microphone, spats and droll delivery to Boise’s Egyptian Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 8. She’s odd, she’s quirky and she’s a cat lady as well as an author and one of the most successful female comics to come out of the comedy-club scene of the ’80s and ’90s.
Poundstone is hot off the release of her first double-live CD, “North by Northwest: Paula Poundstone Live,” that debuted at No. 1 on both Amazon’s Hot New Releases Non Fiction and Comedy CD lists, and hit No. 10 on Billboard’s Comedy Albums.
Poundstone boasts a long list of HBO specials, two CableACE awards, an American Comedy Award. You also hear her unmistakable voice in animated films such as the Oscar-winning “Inside Out,” and she is a staple on National Public Radio’s clever news/quiz show “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!.”
Go See her
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $35. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
Comments