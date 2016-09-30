5 things to do this weekend in the Treasure Valley

1. Hop into Boise’s brew scene
Drink up some fresh-hopped beers at Idaho’s largest fresh-hop festival, featuring 33 breweries and beers made with newly harvested green hops. You’ll also find a selection of wine and cider. The third annual Hoptober Freshtival will take over the block in front of Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St., from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 with food trucks, games and live music. It’s $25 at the gate and includes a commemorative sample cup and 10 drink tickets. You can hit the fest before hitting the Boise State-Utah State game. Just take the official shuttle to Albertsons Stadium. HoptoberFreshtival.com.
2. Check out the Atmosphere
Rap duo Atmosphere — aka rapper Slug (Sean Daley) and producer Ant (Anthony Davis) — will bring their mix of smart, poetic rhymes and inventive, bare-bones production to the Knitting Factory at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Tickets are $25 at TicketWeb. Opening: Brother Ali, deM atlaS, Plain Ole Bill, DJ Last Word.
3. Play at home — not really
▪ See some of Boise’s beautiful old homes on Preservation Idaho’s Heritage Homes Tour. You’ll tour the Elm Grove Park neighborhood in Boise’s North End and get a rare glimpse inside some of the area’s historic homes. The self-guided tour starts at 21st and Irene streets at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Register and find details at PreservationIdaho.org. Tickets are $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers.
▪ Head to the Canyon County Home Show and get everything you need to turn your home into a real charmer for any era. You’ll find more than 100 local professionals and home improvement specialists to help you realize your dreams. It runs Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Free. Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturday; 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. More details: canyoncountyfallhomeshow.com.
4. Celebrate the harvest
You’ll find everything there is to enjoy about harvest season in the Treasure Valley at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Fall Harvest Festival. There will be a stage filled with local musicians, a fleet of food trucks and a variety of local beer and wine, hayrides, artisan crafts, pumpkin painting and more. Then meander the paths to see this year’s crop of scarecrows designed by area groups and businesses. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. It’s $7 general, $5 children 5-12 and IBG members, free for 4 and younger. 343-8649. Details: idahobotanicalgarden.org.
5. Party in Idaho City
Step back in time to the days of the Wild West as Idaho City pulls out all the stops for its first Idaho City Days celebration. You’ll find shootouts and other historical lectures and experiences, a parade, fun run, inflatables, arts and craft fair, carnival games, apple cider pressing, a beer garden — with a special Idaho City brew — and a street dance plus the “Build the City” benefit barbecue steak dinner (4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1, John Brogan Park, 501 Montgomery St., Idaho City, $25). It is from 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 1, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Idaho City. Idaho City is about 50 minutes from Boise. Just head up Idaho 21 to get to the mountain burg.
