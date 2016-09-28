Drink local at Hoptober Freshtival beer fest in Downtown Boise

Made using green hops harvested hours before they hit the brew kettle, fresh-hopped beers offer a yearly fall treat. Now in its third year, Idaho’s largest fresh-hop festival will feature 33 breweries with 66 different beers (including wine and cider). An outdoor party, Hoptober Freshtival happens in front of Boise Brewing and will stretch onto 6th Street. Seasonal brews are the focus, but games and food trucks provide distraction from the fresh-hop worship. Mad Swede Brewing will participate, giving drinkers their first chance to try this new Boise brewery before it holds its grand opening Oct. 15. It’s also worth noting that Hoptober Freshtival will be an official shuttle stop for the Boise State-Utah State football game.
Michael Deeds
Noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St., Boise. $25 at the gate buys a commemorative sample cup and 10 drink tickets. Additional tickets will be available for purchase. Online: HoptoberFreshtival.com. 21 and older only.
