Step out for ‘See Spot Walk’ and help the Idaho Humane Society on Saturday

Grab your pooch, pup or doggone best friend and head to Julia Davis Park for the Idaho Humane Society’s annual “See Spot Walk.” The park will teem with canines of all sizes, colors and breeds for the fundraiser. This year’s goal is to raise $160,000, which will go to help animal welfare in the Treasure Valley. Join more than 3,000 people and their dogs for a milelong community dog walk through the park. Then dogs can enter contests for best-dressed, happiest wag and more, and you can learn cool stuff from the canine-friendly vendors. Registration includes a T-shirt by this year’s artist Julia Green and a doggie bandanna.
Dana Oland
9 a.m. to noon (10 a.m. walk) Saturday, Oct. 1, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $30 individual, $25 per person for teams. Day-of-event registration is $5 more. Details: SeeSpotWalk.org.
Comments