Dance, play and rock at The Treasure Valley Celtic Festival & Highland Games

Explore your Celtic roots or just dabble in the fun at the Treasure Valley Celtic Festival and Highland Games.
▪ A large part of Celtic tradition is about picking up heavy stuff and throwing it. You’ll see a slate of professional and amateur athletes throwing sheafs, hammers, cabers and other weighty things. Sports competitions go throughout the day.
▪ You’ll also see traditional dance performances by Idaho Dance Idaho, The Scottish Dancers of the Boise Highlanders, Killarney Dance Academy and Thistle and Ghillies. This year also features a dance competition.
▪ Kick your heels up with the Celtic-rock band Swagger at a community dance called a ceilidh (pronounced caylee) at the main stage. During the day you can hear traditional music from Thee Corvids, Slagalbois and Guess When on the local stage.
Plus nearly all the pipers in the Treasure Valley will be on hand, including City of Trees Pipes and Drums and The Boise Highlanders. Check out the pipers competition.
▪ Don’t forget to sign up for the Parade of Clans — come on, everyone’s got a clan in their family tree somewhere — and enter the Bonny Knees Competition.
9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $12 general, $7 children, seniors and active military, at the gate. 484-2954. IdahoScotts.org.
