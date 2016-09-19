Meridian corn maze pays tribute to Jimmy Fallon

Fall is in the air. It’s time to get lost in pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted attractions.
▪ At this year’s Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival, you can get lost in the giant Jimmy Fallon-themed maze. It’s again nominated for USA Today’s list of best mazes in the country. (You can vote through Monday, Sept. 26.) You’ll also find acres of pumpkins to pick, hay rides, a petting zoo, face painting, catch-and-release fish pond, bee-line zipline, corn-cob beach, the return of “The Creature” and more. Each Saturday has a different theme, including Grandparents Day on Oct. 1, (they get in free from noon to 5 p.m.) and Dog Day on Oct. 14 (bring your pooch from 4 to 8 p.m.).
The Field of Screams will terrorize you from dark to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, from Saturday, Oct. 1, to Saturday, Oct. 29. Haunted admission $19.75 additional.
4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 23, through Oct. 29 (noon Oct. 7 and 21), 1020 S. Rackham Way, Meridian. $8.75 weekdays, $11.75 weekends. Upgrades available. 922-5678, FarmsteadFestival.com.
▪ Put on your blue and orange and head to Linder Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze and get lost in its annual Boise State Bronco-themed maze “30 Years on the Blue.” You’ll also find a pumpkin patch, pony rides, a petting zoo, zipline course, mechanical bull rides and a climbing wall.
This year, the farm’s “Trail of Terror” and “Zombie Acres” will combine for “2016 Zombie Quest: Journey Through the Corn.” It will open along with the farm on Friday, Sept. 23. Travel through the maze while averting zombies until you reach the paintball area and fend off the attack. “Zombie Quest” gets scarier at dark. $13 additional.
5 to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays from Sept. 23 through Monday, Oct. 31. (Open at noon Oct. 6-7, 20-21, 28), 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian. Farm admission:$5 Fridays-Saturdays, $4 Mondays-Thursdays, free for 3 and younger. Corn maze: $6 general, $3 children 4-11 additional. Half price on Tuesdays and every day for military families. LinderFarms.com.
Dana Oland
Comments