Boise Young Professionals and the Idaho Statesman Present
The Idaho Statesman and Boise Young Professionals are excited to offer the 3rd annual Professional Development Day, a full day of education and inspiration for young professionals in the Treasure Valley. The day will feature opportunities to interact with key executives from some of Idaho’s top privately held companies as well as with other young professionals. Attendees will also take part in the luncheon recognizing Idaho’s top 100 privately held businesses. Attendees will be the first to know which businesses placed in the prestigious Idaho Private 100 list, and will enjoy lunch with those being recognized.
The event will include continental breakfast, the recognition luncheon, a social hour and opportunities to interact with Idaho’s leading CEOs, meet other young professionals and learn from the best of the best!
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 25. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m.
WHERE: Boise Centre, downtown Boise.
WHY: Professional Development Day fills a gap in the Boise community. We’re most excited:
- To provide a professional development opportunity to individuals or businesses that want to send their employees.
- To show young professionals in Idaho that real success can be found here — There’s no need to leave the state to have incredible careers!
- To connect Idaho’s leaders of today with the potential leaders of tomorrow.
- To provide scholarship opportunities. A limited number are available through our scholarship program.
INVESTMENT:
- $95 per individual for Boise Young Professionals members*
- $100 per individual for non-members of BYP*
- $85 per individual for companies or organizations with 5+ attendees*
*Professional Development Day admission includes a $45 ticket to the luncheon honoring Idaho's top 100 private companies.
Click here for additional sponsorship information
For additional information, contact Binna Jensen at bjensen@idahostatesman.com or 208-377-6475.
