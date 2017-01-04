Note to readers: Some Statesman delivery may be delayed

Because of the heavy snowfall and poor road conditions Wednesday, Idaho Statesman delivery will be delayed in some areas. Carriers are out delivering and we anticipate having all routes completed by late Wednesday morning.
Because of unplowed roads, the newspaper may be delivered to driveways on some routes rather than the normal delivery location.
Stay informed on the latest news about weather conditions and closures here. Idaho Statesman subscribers, have unlimited access to our website, mobile apps and the print-replica e-edition. If you have not activated the digital portion of your account, now is the perfect time. Click here to activate.
We appreciate your patience and understanding.
