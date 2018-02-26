Early warning sign? More states consider animal abuser lists

This 2013 photo provided by Nassau County SPCA, shows 7-month-old pit bull called Miss Harper, whose ears and leg were cut off in a botched operation by a veterinary technician unlicensed to do surgery. The dog's owners and the technician were convicted of felony animal cruelty and the case inspired passage of a law establishing an animal abuser registry in Nassau County. Legislation is being proposed that would treat animal abusers like sex offenders in New York, with their names and faces in a public online registry. The main goal is to keep someone who torments an animal from victimizing another one, but it's also part of a broader movement to single out animal abusers, with proponents citing studies linking animal cruelty to crimes ranging from domestic violence to mass shootings. via AP Nassau County SPCA