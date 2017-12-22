Early white Christmas for Tri-Cities. How much will we get?

The Tri-Cities is getting an early white Christmas.
Snow fell Friday, with more likely Sunday.
The National Weather Service predicted that less than an inch would accumulate Friday.
But on Christmas Eve, one to two inches are possible on the ground.
Never miss a local story.
That may have to do for the Tri-Cities’ white Christmas.
Only a slight chance of snow is forecast for Christmas Day.
Weather is expected to be cold enough that any precipitation will fall as snow Monday, rather than the freezing rain and sleet predicted earlier.
Highs should be just below freezing Saturday through at least Tuesday.
More snow could fall on Wednesday, according to early predictions by the weather service.
Comments